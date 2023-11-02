Korea’s Hanteo Chart reveals list of top-selling albums in October

K-pop group Seventeen’s record-breaking album “Seventeenth Heaven” topped the list with 5.17 million copies sold in October or equivalent to 5.96 million in physical record index (PRI) score, a combination of album sales and album price that is now being used by Hanteo Chart to rank albums. Tomorrow X Together’s “The Name Chapter: Freefall” grabbed second place with 2.28 million copies in sales, or equivalent PRI of 2.49 million.
Girl group IVE’s “I’ve MINE” is in third place with 1.63 million or PRI of 1.89 million followed. NCT 127’s “Fact Check” with 1.82 million (1.85 million PRI). Here are the 20 top-selling albums in South Korea based on Hanteo Chart’s monthly album chart ranked according to the physical record index scores
1. Seventeen - Seventeenth Heaven - 5,170,286 (number of copies sold) / 5,967,756 (physical record index score) 3. IVE - I’ve MINE - 1,631,039 / 1,898,5205. Hwang Young Woong - Autumn, Longing - 373,285 / 447,9428. ONF - Love Effect - 107,650 / 131,53011. Younite - BIT Part.2 - 92,715 / 97,24013. XDINARY HEROES - Livelock - 85,188 / 85,57916. Super Junior’s Yesung - Unfading Sense - 61,438 / 73,94019.
