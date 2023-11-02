Korea’s Hanteo Chart reveals list of top-selling albums in October

K-pop group Seventeen’s record-breaking album “Seventeenth Heaven” topped the list with 5.17 million copies sold in October or equivalent to 5.96 million in physical record index (PRI) score, a combination of album sales and album price that is now being used by Hanteo Chart to rank albums. Tomorrow X Together’s “The Name Chapter: Freefall” grabbed second place with 2.28 million copies in sales, or equivalent PRI of 2.49 million.

Girl group IVE’s “I’ve MINE” is in third place with 1.63 million or PRI of 1.89 million followed. NCT 127’s “Fact Check” with 1.82 million (1.85 million PRI). Here are the 20 top-selling albums in South Korea based on Hanteo Chart’s monthly album chart ranked according to the physical record index scores

1. Seventeen - Seventeenth Heaven - 5,170,286 (number of copies sold) / 5,967,756 (physical record index score) 3. IVE - I’ve MINE - 1,631,039 / 1,898,5205. Hwang Young Woong - Autumn, Longing - 373,285 / 447,9428. ONF - Love Effect - 107,650 / 131,53011. Younite - BIT Part.2 - 92,715 / 97,24013. XDINARY HEROES - Livelock - 85,188 / 85,57916. Super Junior’s Yesung - Unfading Sense - 61,438 / 73,94019.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: #wegotmail: October 30 should be judgment day against incompetent, corrupt, and unjust candidatesThe Supreme Court has set strict criteria for postponing elections, which must be followed in order to ensure the validity of any future laws or rules postponing elections.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS) Performance (as of October 31, 2023)A broader look at today’s business

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Chinese factory activity contracts in OctoberSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: LISTEN: On My Playlist – October 2023This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Maki, YSANYGO, and Kio Priest

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Lotto results for October 31, 2023EZ2/LVM - 3 18 SUERTRES - 1 4 4 6D Lotto - 3 2 1 6 9 9 6/42 Lotto - 3 9 36 40 29 41 P89,000,000.00 6/49 Super Lotto - 43 45 32 16 26 19 P89,000,000.00 6/58 Ultra Lotto - 39 37 8 47 51 21 P89,000,000.00

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: Ultra Lotto 6/58 Results for October 31, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers 39 37 08 47 51 21 Jackpot Prize P 89,000,000

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕