Four years after dominating England, this final against New Zealand was much harder on Saturday. The Springboks overcame the resilient All Blacks 12-11 on the back of flyhalf Handre Pollard’s four penalties, doing so on a rain-soaked night at Stade de France when All Blacks captain Sam Cane felt the gloom as the first player red-carded in a final.

It was a hard road to victory, at the same stadium where South Africa beat England in the 2007 final. “People who are not from South Africa don’t understand what it means for our country. It is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot,” he said. “I want to tell the people of South Africa, ‘Thank you so much’. This team just shows what you can do.”

“Incredibly proud of the way we fought and to get within a whisker of pulling it off is heart-breaking,” New Zealand coach Ian Foster said. Saturday’s 106th showdown between the gigantic rivals pitted the two top-ranked sides. Federer, wearing a South Africa scarf, and fellow tennis great Novak Djokovic were among the crowd of 80,065. headtopics.com

It gave New Zealand hope, but in the end Kolisi joined New Zealand great Richie McCaw in the back-to-back club. Mo’unga kicked New Zealand’s first points in the 17th minute, but Savea was pinged moments later for a foul on opposite number Duane Vermeulen and Pollard’s 40-meter kick crept over.

