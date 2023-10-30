KIngslayers: NEU Hunters rule PSL 21U tourney

Members of the victorious New Era University Hunters pose with team officials and supporters after capturing the Pilipinas Super League 21 Under championship in Quezon City recently. (NEU photo)

Vincent Nablo was named Most Valuable Player after leading the Hunters with 20 points and seven assists. Other than the title-clinching 3-pointer, Gallardo also provided solid backup for NEU with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Defense, said Hunters coach Jay Agsalud, was the key to their title-clinching victory that helped negate a slew of turnovers early in the game. "The players' bond and camaraderie, traits that make up the team's culture, were also instrumental," said Agsalud.