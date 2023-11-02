King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

"There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged... a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse," he told a state banquet.

"In no way did he acknowledge any of the grave concerns that we have raised," KHRC programme adviser Martin Mavenjina told AFP. Charles, accompanied by Queen Camilla, is on his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year.On Wednesday, the royals visited a war cemetery in Nairobi to honour Africans who served the British empire in two world wars, laying a wreath in front of their graves before meeting Kenyan veterans, some in wheelchairs.

"There were a lot of people who were not happy we... fought in the war," said Mburia, who served in Egypt, Ethiopia and Myanmar. Tens of thousands more were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common.

The embassy said the meeting "provided an opportunity for The King to hear first-hand about the violence committed against Kenyans during their struggle for independence". On Wednesday, the couple visited an elephant orphanage in the capital, where Camilla fed the animals bottled milk and the pair petted a baby rhino.

