King Charles III seeks to visit Kenya amidst historical challenges

As Charles prepares for the four-day trip to Kenya, he is facing calls to address the legacy of eight decades of British colonial rule, as well as complaints that foreigners still own large swaths of rich farmland, and that the UK has failed to accept responsibility for the crimes of British soldiers stationed in Kenya.

It was the starting point for an ambitious railway project linking the Indian Ocean coast with the African interior, and the destination for thousands of white settlers who built coffee and tea plantations.But the colonial administration also replaced Black leaders, pushed local people off their land and imposed crippling taxes.That set the stage for the Mau Mau Rebellion of the 1950s, which hastened the end of colonial rule, but continues to cloud relations between the UK and Kenya.