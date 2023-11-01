King Charles calls for 'sense of urgency' in addressing AI risks

Describing AI as "one of the greatest technological leaps" in human history, Charles said collaboration globally was needed to ensure the rapidly evolving technology remained safe and secure. Pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace, the message was shown at the opening of the inaugural AI Safety Summit in England's Bletchley Park, the site where mathematician Alan Turing cracked Nazi Germany's Enigma code.

Governments, academia and companies working at the cutting edge of AI will convene at the summit, the brainchild of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to debate how, and even if, the risks of the technology can be contained. — Report from Reuters

