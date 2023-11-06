Kinetix+ Unveils Exclusive Training Facility in Makati

Kinetix+ unveiled its exclusive training facility to a select group of media and VIP guests during a private event on Oct. 18, 2023. Located in Makati, Kinetix+ stands as the latest addition to the fitness scene in the Philippines, marking the country's inaugural luxury boutique gym tailored for individuals dedicated to achieving peak physical strength. As the clock neared noon, attendees began to arrive, receiving warm greetings from the knowledgeable and hospitable trainers at Kinetix+.
Visitors were treated to a comprehensive tour of the expansive 900-square-meter gym, walking across the vast expanse of artificial grass turf. They had the unique opportunity to explore all of the gym's state-of-the-art equipment and received insights into the available recovery rooms and services. One of the standout moments during the Kinetix+ Media and VIP launch was the formal program designed to extend a warm welcome to all the attendees at the fitness center. Serving as the emcee for this segment held at the heart of the gym was Liza Guillon
