Kinetix+ Unveils Exclusive Training Facility in Makati

Kinetix+ unveiled its exclusive training facility to a select group of media and VIP guests during a private event on Oct. 18, 2023. Located in Makati, Kinetix+ stands as the latest addition to the fitness scene in the Philippines, marking the country's inaugural luxury boutique gym tailored for individuals dedicated to achieving peak physical strength. As the clock neared noon, attendees began to arrive, receiving warm greetings from the knowledgeable and hospitable trainers at Kinetix+.

Visitors were treated to a comprehensive tour of the expansive 900-square-meter gym, walking across the vast expanse of artificial grass turf. They had the unique opportunity to explore all of the gym's state-of-the-art equipment and received insights into the available recovery rooms and services. One of the standout moments during the Kinetix+ Media and VIP launch was the formal program designed to extend a warm welcome to all the attendees at the fitness center. Serving as the emcee for this segment held at the heart of the gym was Liza Guillon

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Makati sole PH, Asia-Pacific finalist for World Smart Cities awardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Makati lone PH finalist in 2023 World Smart Cities AwardsMakati City is the only finalist from the Philippines and the Asia Pacific for the World Smart Cities Awards this year, the local government said on Saturday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Makati’s juicy secret is out: Raging Bull Burgers brings fantastic creations to The RiseDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Makati sole PH, AS-PAC bet in 2023 World Smart CitiesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Makati Named Finalist for 2023 World Smart Cities City AwardMakati has been chosen as the sole Philippine and Asia-Pacific finalist for the City Award category of the 2023 World Smart Cities. The city's innovative use of smart initiatives to tackle real-world challenges is showcased in its entry titled 'Makati City's IoT Revolution: Empowering the City to Become Better Stewards of Energy & Environment.'

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Nike unveils 2023-24 NBA City Edition jerseysLaunched in tandem with the uniforms is Wilson’s NBA City Edition basketball collection and New Era’s limited-edition headwear.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »