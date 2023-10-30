Killings, vote-buying mar BSKE anew

AUTHORITIES continued monitoring on the number of election-related violence and violations as more than 67 million registered Filipino voters out of the country’s 111 million population trooped to polling places on Monday, October 30, 2023, for the Barangay and Sanggunniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) after five years of being postponed for different reasons.

In Quezon province, two people were shot and killed on Monday evening, while another person was killed in Tipo-tipo town in Basilan.Aside from fistfights happening in polling precincts in Lanao del Norte, police also reported on a group of men disrupting the election and destroying ballots in Puerto Princesa.Earlier, authorities appealed for stricter measures against loose firearms, which have been the major reason for election-related shootings.

