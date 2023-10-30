Kiko Pangilinan shares behind-the-scene after Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Kiko Pangilinan shared what happened after Sharon Cuneta's reunion concert with her ex-husband, Gabby Concepcion."Kapag natapos na ang oras sa trabaho," he captioned the post. "TeamKiko talaga. Kahit solid Sharon-Gabby rin ako dati. Syempre sa green flag lang tayo," an Instagram user commented.

"Dito ako totoong KINIKILIG...this is REALITY! not a fantasy! Thank you SenKiko for being so understanding. Mahal ko po kau pareho ni Shawie! #TeamKikoSharonForLife...sa totoo lang naiyak po ako!" another user commented.

Sharon and Gabby, one of the most popular reel-and-real-life love teams in the 1980s, shared moments with their daughter KC at their reunion concert that drew many tears and smiles for those who attended the event last Friday. headtopics.com

"Ito ang madalas kong pinagdadasal na sana one day we could sing a song together, tayong tatlo. But this was a surprise," said Gabby. "Dear Heart" is a series of reunion concert featuring Sharon and Gabby. They will hold its VIP Night at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom on October 30 and at NUSTAR Convention Center Cebu on November 17.

