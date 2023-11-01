Kids dress up as Chot Reyes, Manny Pacquiao for Halloween

Pacquiao was seen at the Mike Tyson Boxing Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after appearing with several boxing legends, who saw Tyson Fury take down Francis Ngannou in the Saudi capital over the weekend.Meanwhile, former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes showed an Instagram story showing his two grandsons dressed as himself and star player Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson, who is currently playing in the NBA, reposted Reyes' story.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for HalloweenKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano embraced the Halloween spirit by donning iconic Pinoy superhero costumes.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Opulence Halloween Ball is back and here’s what we know about itPrepare to witness celebrities’ modern takes on mythology, folklore, and ancient times

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Shear line, LPA’s trough affecting Visayas, parts of Luzon on HalloweenThe low pressure area is 470 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of early Tuesday, October 31

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: IN PHOTOS: Black carpet looks at the Opulence Halloween Ball 2023Which celebrity do you think donned the best take on the theme for this year's Opulence Halloween Ball?

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: LOOK: Filipino celebrities show fun, eerie sides for HalloweenIt's that time of year again when celebrities bring out their creative streak as they dress up for Halloween.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Stars attend 'Shake, Rattle and Ball' Halloween partyFilipino mythology, folklore, and pop culture served as the theme of 'Shake, Rattle and Ball' at the National Museum of Anthropology.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕