Kids dress up as Chot Reyes, Manny Pacquiao for Halloween

Pacquiao was seen at the Mike Tyson Boxing Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after appearing with several boxing legends, who saw Tyson Fury take down Francis Ngannou in the Saudi capital over the weekend.Meanwhile, former Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes showed an Instagram story showing his two grandsons dressed as himself and star player Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson, who is currently playing in the NBA, reposted Reyes' story.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHILSTARNEWS: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano shine as Pinoy superheroes for HalloweenKapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano embraced the Halloween spirit by donning iconic Pinoy superhero costumes.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕