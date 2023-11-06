Kick-off ceremony held for rice program in Bohol

Farmers, youth sector representatives, agricultural extension workers, municipal agriculturists, rice technicians, agriculture line agencies, and private seed companies attended the kick-off ceremony at the atrium of the BQ Mall in Tagbilaran City. The activity was held in partnership with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), Department of Agriculture (DA), and Agricultural Training Institute (ATI).

ATI Director Gracia Arado welcomed participants and stakeholders and highlighted the annual event’s “Be RICEponsible.” Arado revealed that the country’s per capita consumption of rice is at 133 kilograms for its population of 108 million while Bohol has a lower per capita consumption of 105 kilograms. Roman Dabalos, who represented DA-Central Visayas Director Angel Enriquez, pushed for the continued collaboration of the province’s agricultural sector in the rice program implementation. He bared that the DA’s 2023 budget priority in production support services will double to P500 million in 2024. This includes allocation for seeds, fertilizers, and farm machineries, all aimed at achieving rice self-sufficiency for the province. At present, Bohol provides 78 percent of the rice requirement in Central Visayas, according to the Philippine Statistics Authorit

