Kiana Valenciano shows off engagement ring

She also posted a blurry Instagram photo of her kissing her future husband, with the caption: "Only you."Valenciano said fiancé Sandro Tolentino's proposal caught her completely by surprise. "I was so shocked... He was able to hide this from me to the point na may pimple patch ako sa ilong and ang pangit ng nails ko. So super spontaneous and I did not expect it at all," she said.

She added: "But it was great. He caught my spontaneous side with that and he made sure my family was there and after that, he threw a party with all our friends. It was a beautiful evening.” Valenciano and Tolentino are still mum on the date of their wedding but the singer said it will take place here in the Philippines because she wants her grandmother to be present on her big day.

"Right now, we have one last grandmother between us and that’s my Lola and she cannot travel, so I will go where she is which is here in the Philippines," she said. "We’ll take our time. For me, I want to enjoy being a married woman, to travel with my future husband," she said.

Valenciano said the long holiday break is all about spending quality time with her family before she returns to the US next week. One thing she would definitely not miss on this vacation trip is supporting her dad for his special 100th show at the Music Museum this coming Friday.

“This Friday, my dad is celebrating his 100th show at the Music Museum, so we’re very excited for that," she said.

