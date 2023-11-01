Key official leaves UN Human Rights Office with scathing criticism of ‘failure’ in Palestine

MANILA, Philippines – Human Rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber leaves his post on Wednesday, November 1, as the New York director of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN OHCHR), saying in a four-page strongly worded letter that the UN “is failing again” in bringing peace to Palestine and exacting accountability for the “murder and persecution against the Palestinians throughout the entire life of the UN.

“I think it’s important to note that I know the letter is making the rounds that those are the personal views of the staff member who’s retiring . And those are his views. I mean, the views of the office are reflected in all the public statements coming out of that office,” Dujarric said during a press briefing on Tuesday, October 31.

While Mokhiber has not publicly released a statement, he responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) to academic Anne Bayefsky’s criticism of his letter as anti-semitic, saying “I will continue to stand with the millions of Jews, Muslims, Christians and others who are rejecting this kind of tired old nonsense and standing up for human rights for all,” he posted on October 31.

Mokhiber said the UN must lead in a “clarity of vision.” Mokhiber, noting that Jewish human rights defenders around the world have stood in solidarity with Palestine, said that “criticism of Israel’s human rights violations is not anti-semitic, any more than criticism of Saudi violations is Islamophobic, criticism of Myanmar violations is anti-Buddhist, or criticism of Indian violations is anti-Hindu.

