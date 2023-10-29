Kevin Quiambao glad to see efforts pay off in historic triple-double

MVP race leader Kevin Quiambao was glad to see how far his efforts had paid off after recording the first triple-double in five years in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

After the first round of the eliminations, the 22-year-old led all players in statistical points ahead of reigning MVP Malick Diouf of the University of the Philippines and even made the most three-pointers, interestingly, along with Cansino, as they both normed 2.71 a game.

Even as he shines brilliantly on his own, the 6-foot-8 wingman opted to credit the team’s free flowing offense which made it possible for him to deliver such feat. “But again, credit sa lahat ng kakampi ko. Hindi ako makaka-14 assist kung hindi nila na-shoot ‘yon. So, thankful ako sa mga teammates ko na tyinaga namin ‘yong game and flow lang ng offense namin is ang ganda,” he added. headtopics.com

Still, the Season 85 Rookie of the Year is focused on the team goals, which is to help La Salle return to the Final Four. “Sobrang happy ako nakuha ko ‘yong achievement. Pero hindi pa rin dito natatapos and focus lang kami next sa UP. And enjoy ‘yong break,” he said.

