Kelly baffles rivals, Diamondbacks Strike

Gabriel Moreno smashed a solo home run and Ketel Marte drove in two runs with a record-setting single as Arizona equalized Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven final at 1-1 with Game 3 in Phoenix on Monday.

“I dreamed of it but at that point all it was was a dream,” Kelly said. “It took a lot of hard work, a lot of being in the right place. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the Arizona organization for giving me a chance.Kelly surrendered a solo homer to Mitch Garver in the fifth inning but otherwise baffled Texas batters while Diamondbacks hitters struck.

The 30-year-old Dominican second baseman, whose post-season streak dates to 2017, had shared the old mark of 17 with Derek Jeter, Hank Bauer and Manny Ramirez. With two outs, Tommy Pham doubled down the right-field line and scored on a single by Lourdes Gurriel to give the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead.

Kelly dominates after Korea detour as Diamondbacks rout Rangers 9-1 to tie World Series
ARLINGTON, Texas — Merrill Kelly called his four-season detour to South Korea a "Lost in Translation" experience. When he made his World Series debut, it was Texas Rangers batters who were disoriented.

Diamondbacks rout Rangers to pull level in World Series
Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks over Texas 9-1 on Saturday.

Diamondbacks rout Rangers to pull level in World Series
LOS ANGELES: Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks over Texas 9-1 on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) and level the World Series.

