Keeping everything in check as BSKE 2023 nears

Members of the Philippine National Police man a Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoint in Sta. Ana, Manila on Friday, days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Comelec chair George Garcia recently said the gun ban and checkpoints are effective in curbing election-related violence but hopes the PNP would intensify its campaign against loose firearms.

