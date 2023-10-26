Keep the cemeteries clean

Placard-bearing volunteers of the Eco Waste Coalition dressed as ‘Zombasuras’ (zombie basura or trash) gather at the gate of the Manila North Cemetery to remind the general public of an ‘eco-friendly and waste-free observance’ of Undas. This is in anticipation of multitudes of people visiting the graves of their departed and likely to leave behind piles of trash and other discarded materials.

