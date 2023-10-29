KC Concepcion pens heartfelt message after Sharon, Gabby reunion concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KC ~ also, KRISTINA. (@kristinaconcepcion)In an Instagram post, KC shared moments of her with the two during the former lovers' reunion concert.

"Last night was a fairytale come true… Thank you Lord sa pagkakataong ito na maexperience ang once-in-a-lifetime reunion ni Mama and Papa… Along with 25,000 of you live at the arena!" KC said in the caption.

"Sorry for not sharing live updates last night ... I savored every second of the night that will forever be etched in my #DearHeart … Thank you all for your love!" she added. Aside from Concepcion, Cuneta has three other children with her husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan. They are Frankie, Miel and Miguel. headtopics.com

'Fairytale come true': Tears, smiles at Sharon Cuneta-Gabby Concepcion reunion concertIt was a rare sight to see them in one frame, even more so the former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion with their daughter KC, but it happened at the first 'Dear Heart' reunion concert in SM Mall of Asia Arena last Friday. Read more ⮕

Reunion concert nina Sharon, Gabby napuno ng kiligNapuno ng kilig ang naging reunion concert nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion. Read more ⮕

'Dear Heart' concert delights Sharon, Gabby fansThousands of fans were treated to a trip back in time, revisiting the memories that sparked the former reel and real life couple’s love story. Read more ⮕

'Dear Heart' concert more than just a Sharon-Gabby reunionIT was a night of nostalgia for long-time fans of megastar Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion whose 'Dear Heart' reunion concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday night rekindled the 'magic' that once made them the iconic couple of the 80s on and off screen. Read more ⮕

Concert review: Sharon-Gabby fans cry at 'Dear Heart'Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion finally shared the stage again in 'Dear Heart' the concert, Friday night at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. Read more ⮕

KC to parents Sharon, Gabby: You both are my Dear HeartThe most touching moment at the Dear Heart reunion show of former reel and real-life partners, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, was when their daughter, KC, joined them on stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday night. ShaGab’s first concert together was titled after their loveteam’s debut movie about first love, Dear Heart, in 1981. Read more ⮕