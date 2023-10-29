Kazakhstan mourns 36 miners killed

Karaganda, Kazakhstan—Kazakhstan was in nationwide mourning Sunday after 36 people died in a fire at an ArcelorMittal mine, the worst such disaster in years which has prompted the nationalization of the company’s local affiliate.

The chances of finding them alive are, however, “very low,” the rescuers warned the night before, due to the lack of ventilation in the mine and the force of Saturday’s explosion, which spread over two kilometers.

Speaking to victims’ relatives at the Karaganda mine in the country’s center, Tokayev called ArcelorMittal “the worst enterprise in Kazakhstan’s history in terms of cooperation with the government.” “ArcelorMittal can confirm that the two parties have… signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the global steel giant stated, adding it was committed to “finalising this transaction as soon as possible.” headtopics.com

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, about 200 miners have died in Kazakhstan, the vast majority at ArcelorMittal sites.

Lihim Resorts, El Nido Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Month with a Culinary CollaborationDefining the News Read more ⮕

2023 and Beyond with the Figaro Coffee GroupDefining the News Read more ⮕

Zamboanga City customs agents seize P24.6-m smuggled cigarettesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Cayetano harvests vegetables at Taguig school’s urban farmDefining the News Read more ⮕

Palace places DAP under NEDA to streamline their functionsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Solon urges PhilHealth to expand coverage by 20%Defining the News Read more ⮕