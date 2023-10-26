Kaspersky uncovers APT campaign targeting APAC government entities

Kaspersky researchers have discovered a persistent campaign compromising a specific type of secure USB drive, used to provide encryption for safe data storage.

The attacker covertly spied on and harvested sensitive data from APAC government entities by exploiting a particular type of secure USB drive, protected by hardware encryption to ensure the secure storage and transfer of data between computer systems.

The campaign comprises various malicious modules, through which the actor can gain extensive control over the victim’s device. “Our investigation reveals a high level of sophistication, including virtualization-based software obfuscation, low-level communication with the USB drive using direct SCSI commands, and self-replication through connected secure USBs. headtopics.com

Further details on TetrisPhantom will be unveiled at the upcoming Security Analyst Summit (SAS), taking place on October 25 – 28. Make sure to To learn more about the APT threat landscape in Q3 2023, visitIn order to avoid falling victim to a targeted attack by a known or unknown threat actor, Kaspersky researchers recommend implementing the following measures:

