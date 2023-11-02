Kang Haneul, Jung So-min’s ‘Love Reset’ No. 1 film in South Korea in October

The film stars actor Kang Haneul and actress Jung So-min. It tells the story about a couple who gets amnesia in a car accident. They were going to court for their divorce when the accident happened. The Japanese film “The Boy and the Heron” placed second with 1.06 million in total admissions and revenue of $7.69 million.

“Dr. Cheon And The Lost Talisman” grabbed third place with 969,785 tickets sold and $7.12 million in gross in October. Here are the 10 top-grossing films in South Korea for the month of October based on total admissions:

