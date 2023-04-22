Kamala Harris Claims Global Climate Leadership for U.S. at COP28 Summit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris claimed global climate leadership for the United States at the COP28 summit in Dubai. She listed initiatives to cut emissions and harness renewable energy in the largest oil and gas producer. The conference aims to tackle global warming and debate the role of fossil fuels in the future energy economy.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
White House seeks meeting between President Marcos and VP Kamala Harris at APEC SummitThe White House is requesting a meeting between President Marcos and Vice President Kamala Harris during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Marcos is attending the APEC Leaders' Summit and will also visit Los Angeles and Hawaii. The Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned the possibility of bilateral meetings, but no schedule has been confirmed yet.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
US VP Kamala Harris sets out to rally young and minority votersVice President Kamala Harris stepped out recently on the campus of a Pennsylvania university and was greeted by a troupe of cheerleaders.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »