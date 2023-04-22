Kamala Harris Claims Global Climate Leadership for U.S. at COP28 Summit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris claimed global climate leadership for the United States at the COP28 summit in Dubai. She listed initiatives to cut emissions and harness renewable energy in the largest oil and gas producer. The conference aims to tackle global warming and debate the role of fossil fuels in the future energy economy.





