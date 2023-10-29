Kaluluwa ng matandang babae nagpaparamdam sa isang rest house

Watch more on iWantTFC Pinamumugaran ng hindi maipaliwanag na elemento ang isang rest house na itinayo sa isang malawak na farm sa Pililla, Rizal.Isa na rito ang katiwala ng rest house na si Vicente 'Mang Enteng' Rellama.

"Minsan nakaupo ako sa pintuan, 'yung poso dito may nakikita ako na taong umiikot," kuwento niya kay Kabayan Noli de Castro. Hindi dinapuan ng takot si Mang Enteng noong una pero hindi niya akalain na masusundan pa ang kaniyang mga nakita.Bakit itinayo ang rest house apat na dekada na ang nakararaan?

Panoorin ang 'Regalo' episode ng 'Kababalaghan V: Pagkagat ng Dilim' kasama si Kabayan Noli de Castro.

