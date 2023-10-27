K-pop star G-Dragon denies drug use: report

The 35-year-old rapper, who rose to fame as the leader of boy group BIGBANG, made the denial in a statement issued through his lawyer, news agency Yonhap reported.“I'll actively and more sincerely cooperate with the police investigation since I know well that many people are worried about me,” he added.At the time, G-Dragon reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana but said he was unaware that he consumed the substance. Prosecutors eventually decided to drop the case.

G-Dragon is the latest South Korean entertainer to face police investigation on drug charges, following actors Lee Sun-kyun and Yoo Ah-in. Earlier this year, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for more stringent measures against drug traffickers.

