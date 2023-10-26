K-pop agencies deny Le Sserafim, (G)I-DLE members involved in drugs

The agencies behind Le Sserafim and (G)I-DLE denied Thursday that both K-pop girl groups' leaders are involved in drugs, as a number of South Korean entertainers face police investigation over alleged drug use.

Rumors surrounding Le Sserafim leader Kim Chaewon and (G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon surfaced online after it was reported that more celebrities had been booked by police on drug charges, following K-pop superstar G-Dragon, according to K-pop news portal Soompi."The rumors about Kim Chaewon are not true at all," Source Music said of their artist, who recently went on a break due to a flu and is set to resume promotional activities on November 1.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE's label Cube Entertainment said, "The drug rumors are groundless," adding that the company would take "strong action against the spread of false rumors." Another singer, Park Sun-joo, was also rumored to be involved in drugs but her agency has denied this. headtopics.com

South Korean authorities also described the rumors regarding the female singers as "misinformation," according to the Soompi article. Aside from G-Dragon, "Parasite" star Lee Sun-kyun is also under police investigation for alleged drug use.

South Korea has extremely tough legislation on illegal drugs, and even Koreans who take drugs like marijuana legally overseas risk prosecution upon returning to their home country. This year, President Yoon Suk-yeol called for more stringent measures to eliminate drug traffickers, saying his country was no longer "drug-free." headtopics.com

Earlier this month, actor Yoo Ah-in, who starred in films such as "Burning" and "#Alive," was indicted for alleged drug use.For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

