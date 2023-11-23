Justice Secretary to seek clarification on rejoining ICC

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla will seek clarification from Malacañang on whether the country wants to rejoin the International Criminal Court, in line with resolutions filed at the House of Representatives urging the government to cooperate in the ICC probe on the drug war killings. Remulla is set to meet with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin today to discuss the matter and make sure “they are on the same page.”





