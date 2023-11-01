[Just Saying] The Philippines’ embarrassing abstention from the UN resolution calling for peace

The adopted resolution a) called for the “immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to cessation of hostilities” between Israel and Hamas, for the “unhindered humanitarian access for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other UN humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners,” and for the “unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive,” and b) “demanded the unhindered provision of essential...
The Philippine abstention is embarrassing. This non-vote showed diminished appreciation for the extermination of innocent human lives in Palestine, for the destruction of people’s homes, and their deprivation of their basic needs like food, water, electricity, and means of communication so that they can reach loved ones and be informed of their whereabouts.
While such pogrom should be rightfully denounced in the strongest possible terms, the adopted GA resolution nevertheless aims at stopping what is happening at the immediate present time – and these are the deliberate annihilation of people who have absolutely nothing to do with the October 7 massacre and the deadly unpassable routes essential to provide food-aid to the Palestinian people.
Distilling the essence of the resolution, the bottom line is crystal clear: stop the killing of innocent Palestinians. About 8,000 uninvolved Palestinians have already died and thousands have been injured. And that number is increasing daily. Calling for a halt to the hostilities is a no-brainer, and yet this Marcos administration, through the DFA, abstained.
