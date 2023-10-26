Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte is confident that the city will be able to accommodate a potential increase in tourist arrivals next year as both the Ironman 70.3 triathlon and Kadayawan Festival are scheduled to take place in August.When asked how the city would manage international contingents attending the triathlon, together with the surge of tourists for Kadayawan, Duterte said to “just let tourists come” to Davao City.

As for Princess Galura, Ironman Group Philippines regional director, she said that for next year’s event, they will be in constant communication with the city regarding the Ironman contingents’ arrival.

