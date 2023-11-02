Julia Montes marks boyfriend Coco Martin's birthday

Last May, Martin confirmed that they are in a 12-year relationship much to the delight of their fans who had long been waiting for the announcement. Aside from Montes, fans, friends and fellow celebrities also greeted Martin on his special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Martin PH (@cocomartin_ph) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco Martin PH (@cocomartin_ph)

Currently, Martin is busy with the hit action drama "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," while Montes stars in a movie with Alden Richards "Five Breakups and a Romance."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: Alden Richards, Julia Montes movie hits P50M and countingMANILA, Philippines: Alden Richards and Julia Montes showed their gratitude to their fans and followers as their movie, 'Five Breakups and A Romance,' hit the P50-million mark.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M markAlden Richards and Julia Montes' film 'Five Break-Ups And A Romance' has earned over P50 million.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Alden Richards, Julia Montes starrer 'Five Breakups And A Romance' hits P50M markAlden Richards and Julia Montes' film 'Five Break-Ups And A Romance' has earned over P50 million.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: 'Five Breakups and a Romance' earnings top P50 millionThe pairing of Kapamilya star Julia Montes and Kapuso actor Alden Richards has been fruitful so far as their movie 'Five Breakups and a Romance' hit a new milestone.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: SM City Sta. Mesa unveils magical Christmas launchOn October 28, the mall illuminated its 54-foot Christmas tree, marking the official start of the mall’s holiday season. The event was graced by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, SM City Sta. Mesa mall manager Von Aaron Tan along with SM executives, SAVP for operations Johanna Mellisa Rupisan and regional operations manager Chris Martin Coqui.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Djokovic return win; Medvedev loses cool, Zverev grinds throughNovak Djokovic returned to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 1, cruising past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2 and strengthening his hold on top spot in the rankings after his two closest rivals both lost at the Paris Masters.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕