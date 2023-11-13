Juice Technologies Introduces Mobile Chargers for Electric Vehicles

Much like the smartphones that we have, electric vehicles are being plugged in to top up their batteries. And usually when EVs are purchased, they come with standard AC chargers that you can easily plug in any 220V outlet in your home or your office. However, standard AC chargers take quite a while to top up your EVs and might prove unable to give enough juice, especially for those always on the go.

But what if we told you that like smartphones, you can have a mobile charger that can give faster charging speeds for your EV? That's where the Juice Technologies products come in handy. Recently, they have been brought in by Emicor, Inc. - a company that offers EV charging solutions and has been a solutions provider for automotive services and the downstream oil industry. They also have decades of experience in the automotive services industry, fuel measurement solutions, and parking solutions as the company has been around since 197

