JT Marvelous remains undefeated after thrilling victory over Denso Airybees

Jaja Santiago and JT Marvelous have kept their record perfect so far after slipping past Jia de Guzman and the Denso Airybees in the 2023 Japan V.League on Saturday. JT Marvelous completed a comeback over the Denso Airybees via a thrilling 23-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 17-15 victory at the Park Arena Komaki to stay unblemished in five games.

Santiago had 12 points including four blocks while Annie Drews hammered 30 big points on 28 attacks and two swats to deal the Airybees’ their second loss in three outings. JT is leading the tournament with 5-0 card, followed by the 3-0 slate of NEC Red Rockets. This was the first time that Santiago and De Guzman faced each other since the Game 3 of the finals of the Premier Volleyball League in 2021 where the former and Chery Tiggo clinched the title. The eight-time Best Setter of PVL also had her moment in the game, playing during the third and fourth sets

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.