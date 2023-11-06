Joyride Donates Motorcycles to MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy

Metro Manila Development Authority Undersecretary Frisco San Juan tries for size one of the 21 motorcycles donated by Joyride for the MMDA motorcycle riding academy. Present during the turnover ceremony are MMDA chairman Romando Artes and Joyride senior vice president for public Affairs Noli Eala and other officials.

