Joyride Donates Motorcycles to MMDA Motorcycle Riding Academy

Metro Manila Development Authority Undersecretary Frisco San Juan tries for size one of the 21 motorcycles donated by Joyride for the MMDA motorcycle riding academy. Present during the turnover ceremony are MMDA chairman Romando Artes and Joyride senior vice president for public Affairs Noli Eala and other officials.
MMDA: Higher penalties for EDSA bus lane violators starting November 13The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will impose stiffer penalties of up to P30,000 on motorists who will use the exclusive bus lane at EDSA starting November 13.
