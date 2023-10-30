Josie Natori among honorees at Asia Game Changer Awards

The Game Changer Awards are given annually by Asia Society to individuals, organizations, and movements "that have inspired, enlightened, and shown true leadership" in policy and business, arts and culture, and education.

"I came to this amazing country at the age of 17 to get an education. I never imagined or dreamed that I would one day at age 76 be bestowed with this incredible honor of being called an Asia Game Changer. It is a recognition that will surely be one of the highlights in my life," Natori said upon receiving her award.

Founded in 1956, Asia Society is a non-profit institution with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Houston, and additional locations in Delhi, Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Mumbai, Paris, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington DC, and Zurich. headtopics.com

East Asia League holds first game in Philippines on Nov. 1Defining the News Read more ⮕

Building resilience together: PHL to host Asia-Pacific Leaders for APMCDRR 2024The Philippines is gearing up to host the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), scheduled to take place in Manila from October 14 to 17, 2024. Read more ⮕

Russia’s Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-PacificRussian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says NATO countries were promoting an arms race in the region, increasing their military presence and the frequency and scale of military drills there Read more ⮕

Indian 13-year-old makes cut at Asia-Pacific Amateur ChampionshipsThirteen-year-old Kartik Singh became the youngest player to make the cut at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships, but the Indian golf prodigy will not be posting an historic win after slumping to an 81 on Saturday, Oct. 28. Read more ⮕

Wild Rift: 3 teams to rep PH in WRL Asia 2023's 2nd seasonG2 Blacklist, NAOS, and Fennel are among the eight teams duking it out in Wild Rift League Asia-Pacific. Read more ⮕

Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates east Asia’s largest Pride marchThe event takes place ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections in January, and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party delegation seek to cement its position as a defender of liberal values Read more ⮕