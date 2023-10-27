JOs sa Cebu City hayan makadawat og bonus

Usa ka ordinansa ang giumol aron lakip nga mahatagan og bonus ang job order (JO) employees sa Cebu City Government.Sa pakighinabi sa telepono, si Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia niingon niadtong Biyernes, Oktubre 27, 2023, nga wala maapil ang mga JO tungod kay wala silay employer-employee relationship sa Siyudad kay job order employees lang sila.“We have no legal basis,” matod ni Garcia.
Dihang gipangutana si Garcia bahin sa giandam nga ordinansa sa piho nga kantidad sa Christmas bonus alang sa mga JO, matod niya, “no specific amount has been indicated. It will be decided by the chief executive; our role is to create the ordinance.Sa pakighinabi sa telepono niadtong Biyernes, si Konsehal Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao, chairman sa committee on budget and finance, niingon nga adunay igong budget alang sa JOs bonuses, nagpasabot nga kini mahimo.“Yes (feasible).