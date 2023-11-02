Jordan Clarkson, Jazz dismantle Grizzlies with huge first half

Jordan Clarkson pumped in 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz dominated the first half in a 133-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, November 1 (Thursday, November 2, Manila time) in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson and Markkanen each went 4-for-4 from three-point range in the decisive first half, combining for 35 points on 12-of-15 shooting as Utah went into the break up 79-46. Jazz reserve Collin Sexton led all scorers for the game with 23 points and dished out 6 assists.

The 79 points, two shy of a franchise record, were the second-most points ever scored in a half in the Jazz’s 50-year history. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 21 points in Memphis’ fifth straight loss to open the season. The Grizzlies, who won 51 games a season ago, are withoutUtah won for the first time in three games after hitting 54% from the field while holding Memphis to 36.5% shooting. The Jazz sank 22-of-43 three-pointers (51.2%) compared to a 14-for-54 outing (25.9%) for the Grizzlies from deep.

John Collins contributed 16 points and Kelly Olynyk totaled 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists for Utah. Markkanen set the tone on the first possession, putting the Jazz up 4-0 after 17 seconds thanks to a technical free throw and a three-pointer.

Memphis kept it close for a few minutes, but Utah scored 8 straight to break a 9-9 tie after three-pointers from Collins and Clarkson followed by a Keyonte George layup. The Jazz finished the first quarter on a tear, scoring 14 consecutive points with triples from Markkanen (two), Sexton, and Olynyk along with a floater from George to ta a 42-19 lead into the second quarter.

