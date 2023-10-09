Jollibee Launches Nationwide Joyful Christmas Stores

Jollibee opened their nationwide Joyful Christmas Stores last November 9 with simultaneous events in Manila at Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive, in Davao at Jollibee Quimpo, and in Cebu at Jollibee General Maxilom. Filipinos have always eagerly anticipated Christmas and most consider this as their favorite time of the year.

In fact, the Philippines is known as the country with the longest celebration of Christmas! To further make the holiday season more joyful, Jollibee launched its Christmas campaign last October. With the theme of “Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy,” it highlights how everyday moments can be occasions to celebrate the joy of the season. “We want to make sure our customers feel the warmth and joy of the season, be it through our delicious food or their delightful experiences whenever they go to a Jollibee store. We want to remind everyone that even the simplest of joys can make this Christmas extra meaningful and wonderful if it is shared with loved ones,” Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP for Marketing of Jollibee, say





