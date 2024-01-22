Jollibee and McDonald's Fried Chicken War Spills Over into Noontime Show

The fried chicken war between Jollibee and McDonald's spills over into a popular noontime show, with influencers Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda involved. The hashtag #Jollibee trends on social media.





Netanyahu: Israel will continue war against Hamas despite world court hearingsIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue its war against Hamas until victory, disregarding the International Court of Justice's hearings on allegations of genocide against Palestinians.

Israeli airstrike kills Hezbollah commander in southern LebanonAn Israeli airstrike killed an elite Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon, raising fears of another Mideast war.

Millions of Taiwanese vote amid China's threatsMillions of Taiwanese voted for a new president in the face of threats from China that choosing the wrong leader could set the stage for war on the self-ruled island.

Balanced View of the US-China ConflictA former Cabinet official and legislator discusses the US-China conflict and emphasizes the need to prevent a war between the two countries.

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza as war with Hamas expected to last until 2024Unrelenting Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza on Monday, while an army spokesman warned the war on the besieged territory’s Hamas rulers will continue throughout 2024.

