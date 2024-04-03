Jokic's 42 points lead Nuggets past Spurs

Nikola Jokic put up 42 points and hauled in 16 rebounds, Aaron Gordon scored 23 points and the host Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-105 on Tuesday night. Jokic, who had six assists, passed Carmelo Anthony for third on Denver's all-time scoring list with 13,978 points. Michael Porter Jr. scored 15 and had a career-high 16 rebounds. He drained a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Denver (53-23) moved ahead of Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference standings. Victor Wembanyama had 23 points, 15 rebounds, nine blocked shots and eight assists and Tre Jones had 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double for San Antonio (18-58). Malaki Branham led the Spurs with 24 points, Zach Collins scored 13, Julian Champagnie added 11 and Sandro Mamukelashvili and Cedi Osman finished with 10 each

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets handle Spurs in AustinNikola Jokic poured in 31 points in three quarters of action to help the surging Denver Nuggets to a 117-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday in Austin, Texas.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

NBA: Nikola Jokic guides Nuggets to rout of GrizzliesNikola Jokic produced 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a one-game absence and the host Denver Nuggets beat the struggling Memphis Grizzlies 128-103 on Monday night.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Triple-double machine Jokic strikes again as Nuggets get back on trackTwo-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic records his 23rd triple-double of the season and 128th overall of his career

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Ex-MVP Nikola Jokic tallies big 35-17-12 line as Nuggets escape upset-minded RaptorsFormer MVP Nikola Jokic goes to work and ends up with his 126th career triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' escape of a Toronto Raptors side playing without 5 key players

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Durant dominates in Denver: Suns turn back Nuggets againKevin Durant shines on both ends as the Suns deal the Nuggets just their third loss in 18 games, with two of those defeats coming against visiting Phoenix

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

NBA: Wolves top Nuggets to pull into tie for first in WestMinnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets 111-98.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »