Joji's Rise to Fame: From YouTube to Music

Joji's rise to fame began after his run of uploading videos on YouTube under the Filthy Frank persona. He gained Internet fame in 2012 with the viral Harlem Shake trend. Joji and his friends started making absurd skits for their YouTube channel.





The Rise of LGBTA+ Advocacy in the PhilippinesA columnist shares their experience of witnessing the growth of LGBTA+ advocacy in the Philippines over the years.

ESG-Related Fraud on the Rise as Regulators Boost Disclosure RequirementsThe landscape around ESG-related disclosures and compliance is evolving. Regulators are accelerating efforts over mandatory disclosure requirements and taking action against ESG-related misconduct, in a bid to boost the transparency and accountability of companies. ESG-related fraud is also on the rise, referring to misrepresentations of ESG practices or performance to improve ESG ratings or attract stakeholders.

Luxury Residential Complex Bern to Rise in Baguio CityBern, a four-tower high-end residential complex by Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., will soon rise in the idyllic outskirts of Baguio City, offering a sophisticated mountain lifestyle amid lush natural surroundings.

Covid cases up in Metro ManilaNEW Covid-19 cases are on the rise in parts of Metro Manila and in nearby areas, increasing by 36 percent, prompting the Department of Health to advise the public to 'adhere to the minimum public health standards under Alert Level 1.'

Davao International Airport and Leyte-Surigao Link not included in recent infrastructure flagship projects listThe most recent list of infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) does not include the modernization of the Davao International Airport and construction of a Leyte-Surigao Link, contrary to what a YouTube video claims.

The Impact of Technology on Education and ResearchThe rise of computers and mobile technology has made many things easier, including how we seek knowledge. Online workspaces and classrooms have become convenient options. Home delivery services and online shopping have become normalized. Advances in information and communication technology have greatly contributed to education and research.

