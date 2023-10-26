Joint allied resupplies of Ayungin eyed in wake of Chinese ramming

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is to mount joint allied resupply missions for Marines stationed in Ayungin Shoal. Troop rotations-reprovisions (RORE) no longer will be done by civilian bancas but by warships.

A China Coast Guard gunboat 110 meters long, about four basketball courts, bumped a small wooden outrigger loaded with food for the nine Marines at Ayungin. Then, a Chinese maritime militia steel trawler scraped a Philippine Coast Guard craft. Five other CCG gunboats tried to prevent the RORE while People’s Liberation Army-Navy warships lingered nearby.

Brawner said the Navy can also resume using its armed vessels for ROREs. But this can be tricky because Ayungin surrounding waters are shallow. Brawner said the Philippines is well within its rights to repair the rusting World War II-vintage BRP Sierra Madre. It remains a commissioned Navy ship although deliberately grounded on Ayungin to prevent Chinese occupation after the latter grabbed nearby Panganiban (Mischief) Reef in 1995, Brawner recalled. headtopics.com

He noted: “We are the ones always trying to avoid any collision. We stop our ships each time they conduct these dangerous maneuvers, crossing the path of a vessel that was moving forward. That’s very dangerous and should not be done. It’s not allowed under maritime rules.”

The Philippine Navy has new patrol vessels, including two frigates procured from Korea, a Korean-donated corvette, four Indonesian-made support craft and two large US Coast Guard cutters repurposed as navy warships.Aside from naval options, international maritime lawyer Jay Batongbacal, PhD, suggests that Malacañang file for damages sustained by Filipino boatmen and their craft due to Chinese ramming. He cited similar cases won by victims at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea. headtopics.com

