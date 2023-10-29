Johnnie Walker's first female master blender gives tips in nosing, drinking whisky

Johnnie Walker's first female master blender Dr. Emma Walker gives a whisky mentoring session at her recent visit in the Philippines for the launch of the label's Blue Label Limited Edition Elusive Umami whisky.MANILA, Philippines — Like a food pairing that helps in selecting which spirit matches a particular dish, drinking whisky also has a certain art to it.

Johnnie Walker recently flew in its first female master blender in its more than 200 years in the business. She was in town to launch Johnnie Walker's latest whisky, the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami.

Further nosing by bringing the glass near her nose, sent her the scents of wood spice for that "traditional smokiness." Then the flavors of caramel, hazelnut kicked in. "We do that to cleanse the palate, to hydrate it as well. So it means we can taste the Blue Label so it can reveal more different flavors," she explained. She remarked about nosing a whole world of flavor and depth that comes with the richness and perfectly balanced flavors. headtopics.com

"It has, and always been, a journey for the senses, a way for us to enjoy the flavors of the sea across Scotland from our whisky," she said. Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown BonifacioOde to a favorite protein: Celebrating the versatility of eggs

