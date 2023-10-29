Joey 'Bekikang' Paras passes away, 45

"To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023, at 5:40 pm. Unfortunately, his heart wasn't able to recover anymore.Filipino actor-director Joey"Bekikang" passed away on Oct. 29. He was 45."To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023, at 5:40 pm.

"Currently, his remains are still at the hospital's morgue. We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills.

"Kindly PM us immediate family for the bank details. Funeral arrangements will be announced further." Joey appeared in several Kapuso shows, such as Sunday PinaSaya, Mulawin vs Ravena, The Last Prince, Princess in the Palace, etc. His film credits include Ayuda Babes, Working Beks, Maria Leonora Teresa, Sisterakas, Working Girls, Bromance: My Brother's Romance, Bekikang: Ang Nanay Kong Beki, among others.At that time, the actor needed PhP750,000 for his angioplasty operation. headtopics.com

The mayoclinic.org defined angioplasty as"a procedure used to open clogged heart arteries" to improve blood flow to your heart.Joey first underwent heart surgery in July 2018.

