Joel Embiid's Return Sparks Sixers to Victory over Thunder

After a two-month injury layoff, Joel Embiid returns to the court and leads the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Embiid scores 24 points, goes 12-for-12 from the free throw line, and contributes with 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

The Sixers outscore the Thunder 36-25 in the fourth quarter.

NBA: Sixers hold off Thunder in Joel Embiid's returnKelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and Joel Embiid added 24 points in his return to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-105 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

NBA MVP Joel Embiid nears Sixers return after two-month absenceReigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid - now ineligible to go back-to-back due to a two-month absence - seeks to improve the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff seeding with his impending return from injury

76ers optimistic Joel Embiid could return in regular seasonReigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has been sidelined with a left knee injury sustained when the Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga fell on him in a January 30 game

