Joel Embiid leads 76ers to upset victory over Thunder in his return from injury

Joel Embiid made a dazzling return from a two-month injury layoff to inspire the Philadelphia 76ers to an upset 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time). The NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player was a surprise late inclusion in the Sixers' starting lineup at the Wells Fargo Center, returning to the hardwood after suffering a knee injury in a defeat to Golden State on January 30.

In Embiid's absence the Sixers' season has been in freefall, plunging into the play-in positions in the Eastern Conference rather than the automatic postseason spots

