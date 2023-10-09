Joe Biden Jokes About Age as He Turns 81

Joe Biden joked about his age as he turned 81 on Monday, but the issue is no laughing matter for many voters who are worried he is too old for reelection next year. The Democrat is the oldest president in American history, and if he wins a second term next year he will be 86 by the time he leaves office.





