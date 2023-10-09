Joe Biden joked about his age as he turned 81 on Monday, but the issue is no laughing matter for many voters who are worried he is too old for reelection next year. The Democrat is the oldest president in American history, and if he wins a second term next year he will be 86 by the time he leaves office.
Joe Biden Jokes About Age as He Turns 81, Raising Concerns for ReelectionU.S. President Joe Biden jokes about his age as he turns 81, raising concerns about his ability to seek reelection. During the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony, Biden mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, further highlighting his age. As the oldest president in American history, his age is a topic of concern for many voters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChina’s leader Xi Jinping flew into San Francisco to meet US president Joe Biden on November 15 for his first visit to the US since 2017. Here's what went down during their meeting;
