JMS 2023: Mazda’s Iconic SP concept could resurrect the RX-7 bloodline

Welcome to the classiest show car on display in Tokyo. It’s called the Mazda Iconic SP, a compact, classically proportioned sports car built to simply embody “the joy of driving.”“It’s not the craziest car at the show,” Mazda’s European design director Jo Stenuit told Top Gear, “but it’s the most beautiful. It’s looking towards a future of driving fun.JMS 2023: The Nissan Hyper Force could be the 1,341hp, all-electric future GT-R“For me, it’s an RX.

As such, the fundamentals are fairly straightforward. There’s a rotary engine featuring twin rotors, though here—as in the MX-30 R-EV—it’s used merely to charge the battery that in turn powers the electric motors. No word on how many motors, but we know the rotary has been fitted “in the center of the car, resulting in a low hood.

The 365hp output certainly helps, especially when it only has to motivate 1,450kg of car. “It’s wider, lower, and longer than an MX-5,” Stenuit said, “so it’s a different kind of animal.” Weight distribution is said to be 50:50—of course—and Mazda said the engine can be run on “various fuels such as hydrogen.”“Mazda will always deliver vehicles that remind people that cars are pure joy and an indispensable part of their lives,” Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro said.

We happen to quite like the RX-7, too. Does this car resurrect that bloodline? “That’s what we would love to do,” Stenuit said. The petition starts here.PHOTO BY MazdaSee Also Read Next Advisory: Higher SLEX toll fees to be implemented beginning November 3 View other articles about:

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.