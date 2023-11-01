JMS 2023: Isuzu rolls out game-changing mobility solutions for cargo and passenger transport

Propelling this low-deck 8x4 rigid truck is an AC synchronous electric motor with a rated output of 429hp (320kW). This being a fuel-cell vehicle, the fuel-cell (FC) stack converts hydrogen into electricity to power the motor. A lithium-ion battery is still part of the system, but in this type of vehicle, its function is mainly to capture energy under braking use that to provide supplemental power to the electric motor.

But for fast top-ups of BEVs, Isuzu also presented a different solution: the EVision Cycle Concept. Instead of having a fixed on-board battery that’s recharged by plugging in the vehicle, it makes use of a battery-swapping system that allows for the depleted batteries to be replaced with fully-charged ones from a charging station.

One benefit of this system is that at battery-swapping stations, the depleted batteries may be charged the during off-peak hours when electricity rates are lower or there’s less load on the power grid. And because it takes much less time to swap batteries than to charge one that’s on board a vehicle, there’s no massive downtime between each leg of the journey.Isuzu showcased a few more vehicles at JMS 2023, but we’ll save that for a different story.

