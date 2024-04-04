JMC trucks make their debut at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show

After the preview of the GAC Emkoo Hybrid, Astara shifts its focus toward one of the newest brands in its portfolio: JMC . The Chinese carmaker recently revealed its full lineup to the media, and now the two trucks in its roster have officially made their public debut at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS). MORE FROM THE 2024 MANILA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: MIAS 2024: Turbocharged Subaru Outback XT lands in PH with P2.

888-M price tag MIAS 2024: The Changan CS15 can be yours for under P800k First of the two is the Vigus, which—if you follow our page regularly—you might have already seen before. This midsize pickup boasts a simple design free from the overly aggressive styling that’s common across the market. It comes powered by a 2.5-liter turbodiesel that puts out 128hp and 315Nm of torque and is mated exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission. The JMC Vigus is priced competitively, starting at just below P1 million. See the price list belo

