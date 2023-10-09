JKN Global Group Struggles Financially After Miss Universe Acquisition

JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG. A year after the acquisition of the Miss Universe Organization, JKN Global Group is facing financial struggles. The company plans to refinance its debt and ensure its financial health. The Miss Universe Organization will continue to operate as planned.

