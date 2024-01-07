Jiggy Manicad admits politics is not for him

Acclaimed broadcast journalist Jiggy Manicad shares that he realized politics was not for him after running for the Senate in 2019. He admits that he did not regret entering politics but acknowledges that he is not built for it.





